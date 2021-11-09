lumenswap_lottery
Bitcoin Blasts Past $68,500, Hitting New Record High

News
Tue, 11/09/2021 - 04:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The price of Bitcoin has surpassed the $68,500 level for the first time
Bitcoin, the oldest and biggest cryptocurrency, hit a new record high of $68,564 on the Bitstamp exchange at 3:58 a.m. UTC. 

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

It is up 11.73% since the start of November after logging a 42.26% price increase in October.

The flagship coin is now worth $1.289 trillion, and it's on the verge of surpassing the market cap of silver.

Jefferies' Wood Sells More Gold for Bitcoin
Bitcoin's market dominance has spiked to 43.8% because of the price increase.

The crypto king touched $67,000 for the first time on Oct. 20, the day after ProShares's "BITO" exchange-traded fund launched in the U.S.

After enduring a 15% correction, Bitcoin swiftly recovered from the drop.

The most recent surge comes after Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert teased "a big week" for the cryptocurrency market.      

