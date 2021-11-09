Bitcoin Blasts Past $68,500, Hitting New Record High

The price of Bitcoin has surpassed the $68,500 level for the first time

Bitcoin, the oldest and biggest cryptocurrency, hit a new record high of $68,564 on the Bitstamp exchange at 3:58 a.m. UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

It is up 11.73% since the start of November after logging a 42.26% price increase in October.



The flagship coin is now worth $1.289 trillion, and it's on the verge of surpassing the market cap of silver.