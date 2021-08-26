Digital Art Veteran Barrett Wissman Joins APENFT as Chief Investment Advisor

Prominent philantropist and entrepreneur will curate the strategy of APENFT in order to strengthen its positions on NFT scene

Chairman of IMG Artists and principal at Two Pillar Management, Barrett Wissman, will coordinate the process of bringing world-level masterpieces to blockchain-based platforms.

Barrett Wissman is appointed as APENFT's chief investment advisor

According to the press release shared with U.Today, digital art heavyweight Barrett Wissman joins digital collectibles platform APENFT Foundation as its new chief investment advisor.

In this role, Mr. Wissman will develop and implement a strategy for the APENFT team that is focused on minting and trading the NFTs associated with top artist's paintings.

To date, the foundation has commissioned and acquired works by Beeple, Picasso, Warhol, Basquiat, Pak, Fewowcious and Kaws. As covered by U.Today previously, APENFT made headlines with its recent NFT burning event, the largest in the history of the segment.

On July 20, 2021, APENFT destroyed $2.52 million worth of its core native NFT tokens.

Building flagship digital art collection

Under the leadership of Barrett Wissman, APENFT will continue to nurture its portfolio of artwork and support the creation of incubators to develop and promote early-stage NFT artists.

Justin Sun, founder of TRON (TRX) blockchain platform and advocate of APENFT, stresses the importance of Mr. Wissman's appointment for the progress of the foundation and the NFT industry as a whole:

To have someone of the caliber of Barrett Wissman as an advisor is an important milestone for APENFT.

Also, APENFT plans to enter long-term strategic partnerships with a clutch of top-tier world museums and cultural institutions to promote NFTs across the globe.