Binance's NFT Marketplace Launches Digital Auction in Collaboration with Tron and APENFT

The first-ever NFT auction by Binance's marketplace will feature the artworks of Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol

Binance's non-fungible token marketplace is a digital collectibles trading platform by the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange. It will celebrate its inception with a large-scale auction.

Tokenized artworks trading to start on Binance

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Binance's NFT marketplace will go live on June 24, 2021. Iconic masterpieces by Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol will be featured as the inaugural offerings.

Its pioneering premium NFT auction is dubbed "Genesis" and boasts two world-famous paintings: Andy Warhol's' Three Self-Portraits and Salvador Dali's Divine Comedy: rebeget .

Warhol's Three Self-Portraits ("Nirvana, Vitality and Harmony") represent the iconic artwork for the global pop-art movement. Divine Comedy was created for the Italian government in 1965 to commemorate the 700th anniversary of Dante's birth.

Helen Hai, head of Binance NFT, underlines the paramount importance of the upcoming event for the entire segment of non-fungible tokens in her statement:

Binance shares similar values as ‘Genesis’, revolutionizing the fintech space with blockchain technology and crypto, paving the ways as a blockchain pioneer leader, just like how ‘Genesis’ auction will do the same for the NFT industry

Binance invites regional artists with its "100 Creators" program

Besides the "Genesis" event, Binance's NFT platform invites all enthusiasts to participate in the “Mystery Box” lottery featuring 16 collectible "tokidoki" characters. A "tokidoki," which mean "sometimes" in Japanese, gets created through NFKings Productions on Binance NFT.

Then, Binance's brand new “100 Creators” program will introduce young artists from a variety of regions over the globe to NFTs audience. 100 Creators will be part of the Binance NFT “Trading Market”: regional creators will get in touch with collectors and art buyers.

Trading on all modules of Binance NFT commences on Thursday, Jun. 24 at 10 a.m. UTC. Tron Foundation and APENFT have been introduced as the partners of the event.