Cardano (ADA) Gets Listed by Swiss Crypto Asset Management Service

A Swiss crypto wealth management app has added support for the Cardano (ADA) token after holding a vote

Cardano (ADA), the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is now supported by a Switzerland-based cryptocurrency asset management service called Swissborg.

The Swissborg app also supports such assets as XRP, Polygon (MATIC), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Solana (SOL) and other cryptocurrencies.

With the help of its Smart Engine feature, it aims to offer the best price and liquidity from a slew of exchanges such as Binance and Bitfinex. Such a feature might come in handy during periods of extreme volatility when price differences between various crypto trading platforms can be quite drastic.

The asset management service also offers its users an opportunity to get a daily yield on their crypto balance.

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood added support for the ADA token in early September.