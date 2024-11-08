DeusWallet Introduces Prize Distribution, Announces Referral Program

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

DeusWallet, a popular open-source cryptocurrency wallet for DeFi use cases, shared the details of its hotly anticipated prize distribution program. Participants will share a $250,000 prize fund, while a referral program is set to help them to maximize rewards.

DeusWallet starts prize distribution with $250,000 at stake: Who can join?

According to the official announcement of DeusWallet , a multi-currency open-source wallet for decentralized finance (DeFi), its $250,000 prize distribution is live for all users. The campaign is expected to reward users for their blockchain activity: the more active the user, the higher their potential reward.

All new and existing users of DeusWallet are invited to take part in the program. To participate in the distribution of the prize fund, attendees should follow three simple steps. First, participants need to download DeusWallet to make their addresses eligible for the distribution.

Then, they should open DeusWallet and take a screenshot of the “Receive” menu. To do so, users need to check the address, click “Participate” and send a screenshot of “Receive” from the wallet.

As soon as the team of the wallet checks the screenshot, the status of the address in question will change from “Not active” to “Active,” allowing its owner to become a participant in the promotion.

Users have an option to increase the prize size. By increasing the balance of a blockchain address, users boost the potential share of the winnings.

Last but not least, the “more addresses more prizes” principle is applicable. Customers can send screenshots from several addresses, including from different networks, to increase the number of prizes. The opportunity to participate is available with all networks unlocked in DeusWallet.

Referral program for DeusWallet users kicks off

The organizers highlighted that in cases where optimal distribution of the fund is necessary, each participant will receive a prize proportionally adjusted to their balance. This approach ensures fair distribution and rewards all participants, regardless of the total fund size.

After signing up for a prize distribution program, users can become partners in DeusWallet’s affiliate program. Once user accounts migrate to “Active” status, owners can access their referral link and share it with friends or followers.

When a friend activates their status, they will receive a +$10 bonus, and referral link owners will receive +1 Friend and a +10% bonus based on their prize balance. Bonuses will update regularly, in line with the prize balances of all friends with activated accounts.

Image by DeusWallet Prizes

DeusWallet is a multi-currency, open-source cryptocurrency wallet that supports interactions with DeFi projects, NFT management and other features to fully leverage the potential of decentralized finance.

In addition, DeusWallet offers a high level of security with its unique Duress feature, allowing users to create an additional wallet containing a small amount of cryptocurrency that can be handed over in case of a threat. This wallet is protected by a separate PIN code, helping to keep primary funds safe.