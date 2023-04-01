DeFi Dev Now Leads UK CBDC, ChatGPT Chooses IOTA, EU Unbans Self-Hosted Wallets: April Fools' Day in Crypto

We cannot imagine crypto scene without self-irony and good sense of humor; Here's who pranked crypto Twitter on April 1

While today's April Fools' Day in crypto is way more quiet than it was in previous years, here's a quick recap of some eccentric statements crypto Twitter speakers made in the last 24 hours.

DeFi developer now appointed UK CBDC head by HM Treasury

Indexed Finance's contributor Laurence Day shared details of his unexpected career twist. Starting from April 24, 2023, he will be responsible for the development of United Kingdom's central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Hi everyone, serious post for once.



Yesterday, I was offered the role of Head of CBDC at HM Treasury for the UK government. I have accepted, and will start in the position on the 24th April.



Sorry, gang. Had to be me - someone else might have gotten it wrong. — laurence (@functi0nZer0) April 1, 2023

According to his own statement, he received this proposal directly from HM Treasury. Now, he is preparing to take care of Digital Pound, one of the most anticipated CBDCs globally.

However, his followers should not be too jealous about Day's career accomplishments with "free coffee and pens." Now he is hiring and everyone can join him on the mission toward CBDC for United Kingdom.

ChatGPT recommends IOTA to invest

Following the latest trend on using ChatGPT for research and content tasks, Bitcoin (BTC) educationist Holger Rohm, author of Rainbow Chart and KONSENS & NONSENS podcast host, decided to employ OpenAI's main products for his investing strategy.

From today on I will no longer use my own tool for the #coinchallenge, but will switch to ChatGPT.



Today it wants me to buy IOTAhttps://t.co/ZRbgGIO8z5 pic.twitter.com/dbhC5bX4PF — Holger 🦇🔊🌈 (@rohmeo_de) April 1, 2023

IOTA is the first coin he is going to buy in his DCA challenge as per the advice of ChatGPT. The legendary chatbot stressed that IOTA has never been closer to Coordicide, its crucial decentralization milestone.

Once it is reached, all 2017 investments in IOTA will reach unbelievable "dozens of dollars," so, Rohm should not miss such an opportunity. IOTA's Antonio Nardella appreciated such a decision.

EU unbans self-hosted wallets as Gary Gensler steps down

Seasoned Bitcoin (BTC) entrepreneur Samson Mow shared some insights about the next regulatory changes in crypto strategy of the European Union. According to his sources, EU will lift the ban on self-hosted wallets. However, there's a number of caveats.

BREAKING: EU lawmakers decide to unban self-hosted wallets, but will limit the number of addresses to 10. Also, wallets will only be allowed to send and receive transactions from Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, excluding holidays. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 1, 2023

Transactions will only be available from Monday to Friday in working hours of banks. Also, one person should not operate more than 10 crypto addresses.

There are also some news about the main U.S. regulator, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As per the sources of XRP Army, its chair Gary Gensler left the office.

🚨🚨Gary Gensler has been fired!🚨🚨 — Digital Asset Investor (@digitalassetbuy) April 1, 2023

The followers of the community-driven account dropped numerous suggestions about next career opportunities for Gensler.