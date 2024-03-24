Advertisement
AD

    DeeStream (DST) Tokensale Might be Getting Traction in March as Filecoin (FIL), Internet Computer (ICP) Top Altcoins Surge Simultaneously

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    DeeStream (DST) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 13:08
    DeeStream (DST) Tokensale Might be Getting Traction in March as Filecoin (FIL), Internet Computer (ICP) Top Altcoins Surge Simultaneously
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In the current crypto market, DeeStream (DST) is making waves with its ongoing presale. As a revolutionary streaming platform, DeeStream (DST) aims to redefine this flourishing industry. Being a decentralized platform, it will be more fair and transparent than its rivals.

    Meanwhile, Internet Computer (ICP) and Filecoin (FIL) are demonstrating strong performance. 

    Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Internet Computer (ICP) Trading in the Alarming Zone

    Recently, Internet Computer (ICP) has been showing some volatility. As per CoinMarketCap data, the Internet Computer (ICP) price fell from $14.07 to $12.35 over the last 30 days a 12% drop. Its market cap dropped from $6.46B to $5.69B during that time. Not only that, Internet Computer (ICP) has experienced only 13/30 (43%) green trading days a bearish indicator.

    Nevertheless, the technical analysis for Internet Computer (ICP) also shows some bullish signals. For instance, Internet Computer (ICP) trades above its 50 and 100-day EMAs. Additionally, 20 technical indicators are in the green. Because of this, experts in the crypto field have made a bullish Internet Computer (ICP) price prediction. They foresee a rise to $15.55 within Q2 of 2024.

    Filecoin (FIL) Keeps Surging

    Meanwhile, Filecoin (FIL) has also faced some challenges. Over the past week, the Filecoin (FIL) price dropped from $10.50 to $9.12. In that period, its market cap also sank from $5.50B to $4.79B. However, crypto analyst Ali Martinez remains bullish for Filecoin (FIL). According to him, its daily TD Sequential indicator shows a buy signal, which could result in an upswing.

    From a technical analysis standpoint, the future of Filecoin (FIL) looks bright. In other words, 26 technical indicators are green, while Filecoin (FIL) trades above its 50- and 100-day EMAs. Due to all these reasons, market analysts predict that Filecoin (FIL) will reach a value of $11.02 within Q2 of 2024.

    DeeStream (DST) introduces new streaming platform

    Traditional streaming platforms now face many issues, such as limiting freedom of speech, high fees and lengthy payout checks for streamers. But DeeStream (DST) will soon change this. DeeStream (DST) is the first ever decentralized streaming platform. With its decentralized model, DeeStream (DST) ensures that users can express themselves with no risk of being censored. Not only that, blockchain technology will help reduce fees for everyone, potentially making it a fan favorite for millions.

    At DeeStream (DST), transparency is everything. Users know their data is safe forever since all their transactions will be recorded on a blockchain. Those who invest early in the presale will get many benefits, like early access to the platform's alpha version, as well as a 50:50 split with DeeStream (DST) if they hold the tokens. One DeeStream (DST) token costs only $0.055 as it is in Stage 2 of its presale

    Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here

    #DeeStream
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Half Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Anonymous Whales: Are They Connected?
    2024/03/24 13:15
    Half Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Anonymous Whales: Are They Connected?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Dogecoin Price Suddenly Jumps 8%: April DOGE Rally Imminent?
    2024/03/24 13:15
    Dogecoin Price Suddenly Jumps 8%: April DOGE Rally Imminent?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano by Market Cap Yet Again
    2024/03/24 13:15
    Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano by Market Cap Yet Again
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Half Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Anonymous Whales: Are They Connected?
    Dogecoin Price Suddenly Jumps 8%: April DOGE Rally Imminent?
    Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano by Market Cap Yet Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD