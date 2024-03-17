Advertisement
DeeStream (DST) Tokensale Might be Gaining Steam in Q1, 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC), Avalanche (AVAX) Set Fresh Trading Volume Highs

article image
Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) mainstream tokensale campaign gains new supporters in March
Sun, 17/03/2024 - 12:25
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
The fire kept lighting in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC) climbing above $73K. This analysis covers the latest events involving Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX), 

The presale of DeeStream (DST) vividly demonstrates that blockchain still has the power to bring radical change in principles and methods of digital content consumption and monetization.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Bitcoin (BTC) Upholds Market Dominance 

Bitcoin (BTC) led from the dominance front and spot ETFs continued to be purchased with the hype around the Bitcoin (BTC) halving. Business institutions, starting with Blackrock, are the ones who create confidence about the future of Bitcoin (BTC), with a huge holding providing this bullish sign forever.

On the other side, Ethereum (ETH) bears key obstacles in its continuing catch up rally with Bitcoin (BTC), highlighted by the focus on spot ETF approvals by the SEC. While beneath Bitcoin's rally, at a particular level, the growth potential is huge for Ethereum (ETH), based on regulatory development and a possible break of some short-term resistance levels. 

Avalanche (AVAX) Witnesses Surge in Transaction Volume

Avalanche (AVAX) transaction volume continues to increase to levels suggestive of the return of interest and activity to the network. On a larger scale, the value of all-time highs could be witnessed in transactions, clearly indicating the level of bullishness among the market players towards the Avalanche (AVAX) network. Avalanche (AVAX) has recently gained a lot of attention despite network issues, such as a total collapse back in February, as its native token has been traded quite well on the market. With most Avalanche (AVAX) holders in profit, the network is really keeping resilient and promising further growth.

DeeStream (DST) Offers Tooling for Blockchain-Powered Streaming

DeeStream (DST) is aiming to become a giant in the blockchain-powered streaming sphere that deals with challenges inherent to traditional centralized streaming platforms. DeeStream (DST) will bring transparency to transactional relations and will really let creators feel absolute freedom of expression. It is setting out to revolutionize the financing of streaming, offering the most seamless monetization to further experience for users. 

The successful DeeStream (DST) presale becomes a confirmation of the growing potential that the blockchain has to bring in the streaming sector towards a better user experience and more financial empowerment. Investors and enthusiasts, in the meantime, await a new round of development for digital assets and decentralized platforms with trepidation.

Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here.

#DeeStream
