DeeStream (DST) Token Sale Welcomed by Aggressive Investors as Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities Remain Optimistic

Crypto investors can invest in big-cap coins that have already mooned like Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

New contender in DeFi called DeeStream (DST) gains traction in Q1, 2024.

DeeStream (DST) presale gains strong following among enthusiasts

It’s about time that a viable decentralized alternative came around to challenge Web2 heavyweight dominance.

That’s where DeeStream (DST) comes in. DeeStream (DST), the first legitimate Web3 contender in the video streaming space, will eliminate the administrative and revenue-sharing restrictions imposed by centralized video streaming platforms that stifle content creators.

DeeStream (DST) enables content creators to explore alternative revenue streams with its native token, DST, and provides them with a more equitable share of their earnings. The monetization possibilities for content creators are infinitely greater with DeeStream (DST) courtesy of the utility that its native token brings to the equation.

DeeStream (DST) offers prospective investors a rare chance to be in on a project that’s almost a lock to hit stratospheric heights in 2024, considering it is the only project of its kind. The platform is expected to carve out a niche of its own and capture a significant portion of the $160+ billion global live streaming industry in the years to come. Best of all, presale token prices are set at $0.035.

Avalanche (AVAX) token unlock looming on February 21

The market’s resurgence has placed a good number of long-term Avalanche (AVAX) holders in the green as prices increased to $39.77 as of February 19th. This represents around a 100% increase in the past 12 months. However, Avalanche (AVAX) holders are also bracing for a potential pullback in the very near future. This February 21st, vesting contracts will release 9.5 million Avalanche (AVAX) tokens worth $377 million at press time prices.

Dogecoin (DOGE) finally breaks out of slump

OG meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.08972, recording a 9% gain in the past week and 14% gain in the past 30 days as of February 19th. While the news was definitely welcomed by long-time Dogecoin (DOGE) holders, no one is expecting the token to retest its 2021 all-time highs of $0.72 in this bull cycle.