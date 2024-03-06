DeeStream (DST) Token Release Q1 Phase On-Boards New Investors as Tron (TRX), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Print Trading Volume Records

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

New crypto presale DeeStream (DST) is one of the eccentric investment opportunities ahead of the Bitcoin (BTC) halving in 2024.

TRON (TRX) continues marching onwards and upwards

TRON (TRX) has been one of the most consistent performers of 2024, lighting green candles over the past year even as the crypto market was on a downturn. In February, TRON (TRX) prices rose by almost 30%. As of March 3rd, TRON (TRX) was trading at $0.141, with its remarkable performance attributed to its growing adoption as a facilitator of blockchain payments and stablecoin transactions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) explodes for 129% gain entering March

The second-largest meme coin caught fire to close out a largely uneventful month price-wise. Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by a 129% factor or 2x in the past week, rising from $0.000011 to $0.00002204, entering March as one of the best performers. This boost revived interest in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and prompted investors to re-examine its potential role in their portfolios. Originally regarded as a long shot, the meme coin has evolved into a formidable presence in the cryptocurrency field, providing value to its holders as well as an engaged community.

DeeStream (DST) presale might be demonstrating potential in March

DeeStream (DST) is a decentralized streaming platform that offers a unique alternative to traditional platforms, allowing customers more control over their content and fairer compensation for creators. Unlike centralized streaming providers, DeeStream uses blockchain technology to ensure transparency, safety, and efficiency in content distribution. This innovative approach has attracted Tron (TRX) buyers and Bitcoin (BTC) experts, who see DeeStream's potential to disrupt the traditional order.

During the presale, DeeStream tokens are available at a price of $0.04.