DeeStream (DST) Token Release Attracted Attention in mid-February as Immutable (IMX) and Solana (SOL) Look Bullish

Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-level pre-sale campaign welcomed by fans
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 14:17
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The markets have been good this February for a lot of projects, and as one can imagine, that has left some investors and traders happy that they hedged their bets correctly. But it has also left some investors wishing they had understood the projects they were trying to invest in. Good investors understand that it is always best to invest in projects that have real use cases. These are the projects that solve problems in markets that will be willing and able to afford their services. 

Now let's take a look at three projects that have had investors mouth watering over the returns that they have made and the returns that they expect to make in the coming days.

Immutable (IMX) soars high

For Immutable (IMX) traders and speculators, the last few days have been good as the price appreciated to around $3.13. This rise in price equaled a 30.41% increase over the last week. 

But that’s not as impressive as the fact that over the last month, the price has appreciated by 53.16%. But Immutable (IMX) holders and long-term investors haven’t been left out of the gains galore, as the price has increased by 161.79% in the last year. 

Solana (SOL) makes happy investors

Solana (SOL) traders and short-term investors have been eyeing the markets with green as the price has risen by 5.33% in the last seven days and an even greater 14.15% in the last month. However, Solana (SOL) long-term holders and investors aren’t left out of the rise in price over the last year. The price has risen to around $111.64 or, in other words, a 370.12% increase. 

DeeStream (DST) pre-sale unlocks unique opportunities

The final project on our list is a project that has Immutable (IMX) and Solana (SOL) long-term holders and investors looking and feeling like it’s time to move their gains into a new project. DeeStream (DST) is a decentralized streaming platform that plans to dominate the streaming market. 

They plan to do this first by focusing on their creators. They plan to give creators more freedom on the platform to create content and take lesser fees from them. They also plan to have an instant withdrawal button to ensure they can access their fund whenever needed. 

Then, they plan to use a rewards program to get users to complete tasks that grow the platform. Finally, when it comes to their investors, they plan to give presale token holders a chance to participate in decision-making and help choose what gets added and changed on the platform. With all this, it is available at a presale price of just $0.035. 

