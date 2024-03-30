DeeStream (DST) Pushes Presale Forward, Bitcoin (BTC) & Ripple (XRP) Investors Setting Stage for Market Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the main reasons why people buy and hold cryptocurrencies is that they want to see substantial returns on their investments. At the same time, cryptocurrencies with real world utility are poised to attract a growing community and notable investors.

DeeStream (DST), a decentralized streaming platform created with users in mind. But what benefits can investors have in early presale stage?

Bitcoin (BTC) Worth $2.3 Billion Moved in 24 Hours

A reputable cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert reported more than $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was moved in 24 hours. Nearly half of the Bitcoin (BTC) moved passed through Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling after hitting a new high above $73,000. It fell to less than $62,000, taking down the majority of altcoins with it. Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to stage a comeback and is trading at $65,642.63 at press time. Analysts expect Bitcoin (BTC) to recover lost ground and break new records after the halving event slated for April.

Ripple (XRP) vs SEC Case Weighs on Investors

Investors are eagerly waiting for a decisive end to the case between Ripple (XRP) and the U.S. SEC. Ripple (XRP) scored a partial but landmark victory against the security watchdog when the court ruled in its favor in July 2023.

But nearly a year later, the matter is still ongoing and it's weighing down investors who are not sure how it will end. Ripple (XRP) has increased 47% in the past year and 15% in the past month. Ripple (XRP) holders hope that a favorable, conclusive end will bring clarity to their Ripple (XRP) holdings.

What DeeStream (DST) Aims At?

The crypto industry was born out of the necessity to improve the traditional financial system. Since its inception, blockchain has played a crucial role in revolutionizing several industries. The tide is turning in the streaming industry.

DeeStream (DST) is a decentralized streaming platform that bridges the gap between content creators and their fans. Thanks to blockchain technology, DeeStream (DST) grants content creators direct access to their audience, allowing them to monetize the audience.

