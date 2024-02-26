Advertisement
AD

DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Analyzed by Experts in Q1 since Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) Major Altcoins Recovering

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 9:47
DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Analyzed by Experts in Q1 since Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) Major Altcoins Recovering
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Investors looking for opportunities during corrections in Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX) markets are now focusing on DeeStream (DST). 

Positioned as a game-changer in streaming, DeeStream (DST) tackles industry challenges with its decentralized approach, providing content creators with control and earnings through its native DST token. The current presale invites early investors to be part of the transformation in reshaping the streaming industry.

Supporters of  DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Chainlink (LINK) appeared in bullish predictions by analysts

Concerns were expressed in the market when Chainlink (LINK) had a decline of 7.63% in the previous week. Despite this, renowned bitcoin expert Michaël van de Poppe maintains his optimism. Despite the recent setback, Van de Poppe believes that Chainlink (LINK) could quadruple its market price in the next few months. The analyst predicts a potential price reversal, estimating that this cryptocurrency may rise by 122.71% to a range of $30–$40. Investor attention has been drawn to this bullish stance, creating the likelihood of future recoveries.

Avalanche (AVAX): Overcoming outages for future growth

Avalanche (AVAX) recently faced a network stall, experiencing disruptions for nearly five and a half hours. The outage was attributed to a code-related bug introduced in the v1.10.18 release, causing nodes to become unresponsive. Despite the temporary setback, the Avalanche (AVAX) team swiftly addressed the issue with an upgrade to v1.11.1, marking a complete resolution by 5:43 pm UTC. This incident led to a minor dip in Avalanche's value, but it also garnered increased attention on social platforms, showcasing the resilience of the community.

DeeStream (DST): Reshaping streaming with decentralization

DeeStream (DST) stands out as a game-changer in the streaming realm. Its decentralized strategy and Web3-based system give content creators the ability to earn and monetize using the native DST token. DeeStream (DST) puts control back in the hands of content creators, resolving problems like censorship, shadowbanning and revenue exploitation by centralized platforms.

The ongoing DeeStream (DST) presale presents a unique opportunity for early investors to participate in reshaping the decentralized streaming landscape. The project not only offers financial flexibility to streamers through features like instant withdrawals and gift subscriptions but also emphasizes decentralized governance, actively involving presale token holders in shaping the platform's future.

As DeeStream (DST) gains momentum, investors stand to benefit from its transformative approach. Stay tuned for further developments as DeeStream (DST) continues to lead the way in reshaping the streaming industry, providing opportunities for both content creators and investors.

Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

#DeeStream
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image $64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
2024/02/26 11:43
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
2024/02/26 11:43
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
2024/02/26 11:43
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Show all