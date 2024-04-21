Advertisement
    DeeStream (DST) Cryptocurrency Pre-Sale Might be Getting Spotlight in Q2 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Aave Finance (AAVE) Trading Metrics Rocketing

    article image
    Guest Author
    DeeStream (DST) many-phase pre-sale campaign on-boards new customer
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 12:33
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The recent turbulence in the cryptocurrency market, highlighted by Ethereum's crash to $3K, has left investors reeling and uncertain about the future. 

    DeeStream (DST) might be drawing major attention from other altcoins.

    Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Ethereum (ETH scaling solutions raised fresh fundings

    Aligned Layer, hailed as the "universal verification layer for Ethereum," made waves on April 14, 2024, by announcing its successful seed funding round, raising an impressive $2.6 million. Lemniscap, a big player in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, took the lead in investing. They're well-known for helping new companies in the industry. Other notable contributors included Bankless Ventures, Paper Ventures, StarkWare, O(1)Labs and Ingonyama.

    This big support makes Aligned Layer a leading decentralized ZK Proof verification layer for Ethereum. It lets people who hold Ethereum move their money around to keep it safe, showing how much they care about improving Ethereum. With plans to launch its mainnet in Q2 2024, Aligned Layer aims to revolutionize infrastructure by making it more economical and efficient, particularly for developers working on layer-2 networks (L2).

    Aave Finance (AAVE) fork goes through challenges

    An Aave fork called Pac Finance, operating on Coinbase's layer-2 chain Blast, made a critical mistake that led to the liquidation of user positions worth over $26 million. This Aave incident occurred when Pac Finance tried to adjust its loan-to-value (LTV) parameters on April 11 but accidentally lowered its liquidation threshold instead.

    As a result of the Aave erroneous change, Ether-collateralized positions on the platform were wiped out, causing significant losses for users. One user reportedly lost up to $24 million due to the Aave incident. After highlighting the mistake, Pac Finance acknowledged it and assured affected users that a plan to mitigate the error was in progress.

    DeeStream (DST) garners traction amidst altcoiners 

    In contrast to centralized platforms plagued by issues like content censorship and delayed withdrawals, DeeStream champions a decentralized approach, emphasizing freedom of expression, expedited withdrawals, and reduced fees. Providing a unique incentive, DeeStream grants 50% of sponsored advertising revenue and redistributes platform fees to token holders, thereby aligning investors' interests with the platform's success. 

    Furthermore, DeeStream implements a fee structure where streamers contribute a portion of their subscription revenue. DeeStream progresses through Stage 2 of its presale, offering DST tokens at only $0.06 per token. Investors engaging in the presale phases enjoy the advantage of accessing platform features early on.

    Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

    #DeeStream
