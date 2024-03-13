DeeStream (DST) Crypto Asset Sale Garners Followers in Q1, 2024 as Cosmos (ATOM) and DAI (DAI) Print Trading Volume Records

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

DeeStream (DST) promises both stream viewers and content producers a fresh, decentralized experience with their platform based on blockchain technology.

Cosmos (ATOM) endures short-term decline amidst positive long-term outlook

Cosmos (ATOM) trades at $13.18, which is down 2.64% on the day amidst a bearish trend that has seen the market slip 2.97% in general by press time. In the long run, the outlook for Cosmos (ATOM) is bullish, with the price likely to reach around $14.50 by March 15, 2024, surging 8.74%.

DAI (DAI) receives low risk rating, attracting investors' confidence

DAI (DAI) has received a low-risk rating, making it an attractive option for investors looking for confidence in their investments. According to InvestorsObserver, DAI (DAI) has earned a rating of 0.5 out of 5, highlighting its strong performance in terms of volume and market cap. This positions DAI (DAI) as a reliable asset with a stable presence in the market. Currently priced at $1.00, DAI (DAI) presents a very low risk regarding price fluctuations and trading volumes.

DeeStream (DST) revolutionizes streaming industry with blockchain

In the streaming business, DeeStream (DST) aims to change how content creators connect with their fans using blockchain technology. With a presale price of $0.046 per token during the presale, DeeStream (DST) looks like a potential investment.

The main goals of the platform are to be transparent, let token owners get dividends from platform fees and involve the community in the platform's growth. By sticking to fairness, transparency and security, DeeStream (DST) is at the forefront of a shift towards decentralized streaming services that focus on the wants and interests of creators and their audiences.