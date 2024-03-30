Advertisement
    DeeStream (DST) Asset Token Sale welcomed by Community as Kusama (KSM), Filecoin (FIL) Supporters Ready to Celebrate Upgrades

    article image
    Guest Author
    DeeStream (DST) long-running token pre-sale campaign on-boards new enthusiasts in March
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Kusama (KSM) and Filecoin (FIL) investors are holding their assets due to high prospects of monumental returns. 

    There are so many solutions that are being tried but the emergence of DeeStream (DST) has brought a breath of fresh air to content creators and consumers. Its success from a technical point of view could have a similar effect on its price.

    Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Kusama (KSM) Price Takes a Back Seat

    Kusama (KSM) has found itself in decline mode after falling 10% in the past week to trade at $44.91 at the time of writing. The decline came after the entire market succumbed to selling pressure induced that saw Bitcoin (BTC) slide from $73,000 to below $62,000.

    Analysts expected Kusama (KSM) to rebound but it seems to be falling further. Kusama (KSM) has lagged the majority of assets in this bullish cycle. It is currently 92% below its peak price of $623.75 reached in May 2021. Kusama (KSM) holders are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that the tide will turn in their favor.

    Filecoin (FIL) Expected to Benefit from the AI Narrative

    Filecoin (FIL), a decentralized storage solution, has been benefiting from the hype around artificial intelligence and AI cryptocurrencies. Over the past year, Filecoin (FIL) has gained 53% to trade at $8.72 at the time of writing.

    Filecoin (FIL) has had a torrid time in the past week. This comes after Filecoin (FIL) lost nearly 3% in the past 7 days. It is projected that Filecoin (FIL) is currently taking a breather before resuming its uptrend. Just like Kusama (KSM), Filecoin (FIL) is 96% below its all-time high, giving it enough room for big moves.

    DeeStream (DST) Offers Novel Tooling for Streaming

    There are several streaming services in the world and they all have their strong points and drawbacks. Up until this point, the challenge was finding a single solution that harnesses all the benefits of different streaming services and bundles them into a single killer app. This is where DeeStream (DST) comes into the picture.

    The streaming industry is about to change thanks to DeeStream (DST). DeeStream (DST) is the world’s first decentralized platform that leverages blockchain technology to connect content creators with their fans. It is easy to create an account on DeeStream (DST) as all that is needed is an email address. DeeStream (DST) was designed with content creators and fans and investors in mind.

    Its revenue-sharing model is another feature set to attract investors looking for insane returns on their investments.

    Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here.

    #DeeStream
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

