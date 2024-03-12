Advertisement
DeeStream (DST) Asset Pre-Sale Might be Welcoming New Supporters in March as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Top Altcoins Recovering

Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-phase asset release campaign gains new supporters in March
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 14:55
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
From the latest Ethereum (ETH) break above $4,000 to Bitcoin's (BTC) historic surge above $70,000 , the cryptos are evidently on the roll.

With institutional adoption still taking place, technological advancement of the platforms and regulatory scrutiny amid rising volumes, investors are poised to look at the bright opportunities. 

DeeStream (DST) pre-sale welcomes supporters in its new phase. 

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ethereum (ETH): Pioneering growth towards $6K 

Ethereum (ETH) recently scaled past the critical level of $4,000 in the course of its journey upwards. Supported by expectations of a Spot Ethereum (ETH) ETF approval and the upcoming Cancun-Deneb upgrade, ascends in Ethereum (ETH) are reflecting the growing investor optimism and interest within the ecosystem.

With estimates targeting $6,000, Ethereum (ETH) continues to solidify its place not only as the leading blockchain forerunner in decentralized applications but also as a force to be reckoned with on the digital asset front.

Bitcoin (BTC): Scaling heights towards $95k pre-halving

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again surged to a new all-time high above $70,000 against the growing institutional adoption backdrop and approvals for Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs. In the meantime, regulatory scrutiny and uncertainties are still abounding, but the market dominance and resilience set by Bitcoin (BTC) continue to open ways for further growth. However, there will be a word of caution from the investors on whether a post-event sell-off looms with the next halving. 

The continued challenges in projecting the coin's price, but $95,000 reaffirms Bitcoin's transformational price in moving far beyond traditional finance and commanding wider mainstream adoption of digital assets.

DeeStream (DST) pre-sale might be demonstrating potential

DeeStream (DST) is a classic case of a decentralized streaming service platform that guarantees its producers the receipt of transparent rewards. Hence, with such presale opportunities running at $0.046, DeeStream (DST) is a novel option for investment. 

This is construed as another huge opportunity for the investors, stressing the disruptive potential and leadership in the market to revolutionize content streaming and blockchain integration.

Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here

About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

