Advertisement
AD

    DeeStream (DST) Asset Pre-Sale Garnering Attention in Late April as Cosmos (ATOM), Huobi Token (HT) Altcoins Back to Surging

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    DeeStream (DST) many-step asset release campaign gains new enthusiasts in April
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 15:30
    DeeStream (DST) Asset Pre-Sale Garnering Attention in Late April as Cosmos (ATOM), Huobi Token (HT) Altcoins Back to Surging
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin halving usually prompted an increase in crypto prices across the board. But this time around, things were a little different. The crypt market is volatile at the best of times, but around this Bitcoin halving, things were completely confusing, with some coins featuring impressive gains while others went down the drain. 

    Investors might be seeking for an investment with far more staying power, namely DeeStream. A decentralized video streaming platform is set to take the market by storm.

    Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Cosmos (ATOM) performance sends mixed signals

    Cosmos is a network of blockchains connected to each other. Essentially, the goal is to create a form of Internet of Blockchains (IOB). These blockchains would be able to scale and talk to each other, which would help with the problems current blockchains have, such as difficulty scaling and interoperability. 

    Unfortunately, this concept doesn’t really seem to excite the market, as Cosmos is down 18.5% year over year. It had a somewhat decent bull run up to the Bitcoin halving but then started declining significantly again. It hit a high of $14.2 on March 7, 2024, but it dropped back down to currently trade at $8.9. 

    In terms of price predictions, analysts seem somewhat optimistic. Some analysts believe it will climb to at least $12, which might turn into a support level, with the coin not dropping below this price for the rest of the year. Others are even more optimistic and expect the coin to climb to as high as $22.

    Huobi Token (HT) remains in top rankings of CEX tokens

    Huobi Token HT has limited utility since it’s the native crypto coin of the Huobi Global exchange, among Asia's biggest crypt trading platforms. Since it’s largely focused on providing benefits to people already within the Huobi ecosystem, its limited utility seems to be affecting its performance. 

    As a result, Huobi Token is down by 83% year over year, which is not comforting to its investors. The token is currently trading at $0.6, down from $3.59 a year ago. It’s been a year-long bear trend, with a few bullish blips here and there but nothing substantial enough to believe the coin’s fortunes are changing. 

    It’s interesting to note, though, that the analysts who follow Huobi Token seem to be rather optimistic. They expect that the coin will trade between $2.22 and $2.9 this year. Some are even more enthusiastic and believe it could go as high as $6. However, considering the bearish trend, one has to wonder at the accuracy of these forecasts. 

    DeeStream (DST) offers new tools for decentralized streaming

    After investing in coins that have been declining steadily for the past year, no one wonders why these investors are turning to DeeStream. A decentralized video platform that is set to take the market by storm, DeeStream promises outstanding results.

    Its broad utility and appeal set it apart from so many other crypto platforms. And if a platform offers a better environment for users, well, it will blow legacy platforms out of the water.

    With low fees, instant payouts, attractive revenue splits, and free speech, DeeStream is set to do just that. And investors are jumping in now while it’s still in stage two presale and selling for $0.06 to maximize their returns. 

    For more information on DeeStream’s presale, please explore the website here.

    #DeeStream
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image 74 Million XRP Mysteriously Shifted to Wallets as Whales Make Insane Moves
    2024/04/27 15:50
    74 Million XRP Mysteriously Shifted to Wallets as Whales Make Insane Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana (SOL) Stablecoin Transaction Growth Spotlighted by Visa
    2024/04/27 15:50
    Solana (SOL) Stablecoin Transaction Growth Spotlighted by Visa
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Meme Coins Prices Dropdown Continues, Data Says
    2024/04/27 15:50
    Meme Coins Prices Dropdown Continues, Data Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    74 Million XRP Mysteriously Shifted to Wallets as Whales Make Insane Moves
    Solana (SOL) Stablecoin Transaction Growth Spotlighted by Visa
    Meme Coins Prices Dropdown Continues, Data Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD