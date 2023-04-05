David Gokhshtein Teases Dogecoin Community With This Tweet

Crypto advocate David Gokhshtein says he will change his name to Dogestein

Crypto personality and influencer David Gokhshtein has shared one of his subtle intentions that might push Dogecoin (DOGE) at the forefront of his more than 700,000 followers. In a tweet shared earlier today, Gokhshtein said he deliberately wants to change his name to David Dogestein just to get on the nerves of members of his community.

While it is not exactly clear how the name change will achieve this goal, it is not uncommon to find top influencers and promoters to align and tag along with the industry's biggest meme coin. At the moment, Twitter, one of the world's biggest microblogging platforms, has changed its blue bird logo to that of Dogecoin, one of the biggest shows of solidarity for digital currency.

The show of support for Dogecoin has sent the price of the meme coin going parabolic, climbing more than 28% to hit a seven-day high of $0.1026 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin, Elon Musk's favorite digital asset, is now known to be the asset linked to some of the biggest crypto supporters and investors on Wall Street.

Besides Elon Musk and David Gokhshtein, Mark Cuban also joins the list of top investors with a vested interest in Dogecoin.

Dogecoin sentiment remains high

With the showing of Dogecoin thus far this week, the meme coin has maintained rather positive social sentiment that seems to be having a resounding impact on some of its key metrics.

Known as a token with enormous volatility, Dogecoin's community is still hyped with the prospect that the token will hit $1 in the mid- to long term. For now, the cryptocurrency's most ambitious target is to sustain its current year-to-day growth, which has temporarily pushed it above Cardano in terms of market capitalization.

The move to dethrone XRP will not be its biggest target in the longer term.