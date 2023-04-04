Dogecoin Started Last Two Bull Runs, David Gokhshtein Says After DOGE's Impressive Rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency influencer and creator of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein took to Twitter to comment on the sudden rocketing of the Dogecoin price after Elon Musk surprised the community on Crypto Twitter by replacing the blue bird Twitter logo with that of Doge.

"I'm only paying in DOGE"

The crypto entrepreneur rejoiced after the original meme coin printed a massive green candle, rising around 30% within a single hour after the new Twitter boss Elon Musk finally it seems began integrating Dogecoin on the social media platform.

The DOGE logo has replaced that of the iconic blue bird on Twitter. Apparently expecting Musk to add the meme coin as an option for conducting micropayments and tipping on Twitter, Gokhshtein stated that he will only be paying in DOGE (and will "embrace the memes").

He tweeted that the social media platform that Musk bought for $44 billion last October has more than 400 million users. Twenty percent beginning to use DOGE for transactions on Twitter would already be "a win for the industry."

Moving forward — I’m only paying in DOGE.



Going to just embrace the memes. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 3, 2023

Gokhshtein also reminded the crypto community that Dogecoin started the two previous bull runs on the market. He is a well-known supporter of meme coins. In his tweets, Gokhshtein has said many times that he holds large bags of DOGE and Shiba Inu. He is looking forward to SHIB hitting $0.01 in order to dump all his SHIB and maybe even (unlikely, though) delete his Twitter account.

Twitter has like 400 million plus users. If just 20% of them were to transact in $DOGE, it would be a win for the industry. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 4, 2023

Whales shovel close to million DOGE

After the news of the Dogecoin avatar taking the place of the Twitter logo spread and the price surged, some whales began to lock in their profits and sell their DOGE bags.

In particular, Whale Alert crypto tracker noticed two mega-transactions, carrying hundreds of millions of DOGE, most likely to sell.

🚨 🚨 🚨 650,000,000 #DOGE (65,559,028 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/j1HVESp3fT — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 3, 2023

The first one moved 650 million DOGE worth roughly $65.5 million; that was conducted by the fifth largest Dogecoin whale, according to @lookonchain "Smart Money" tracker. The second transfer carried a total of 300,000,000 Dogecoin evaluated at $27,687,117.

As of this writing, Dogecoin is going for $0.0992 on the Binance exchange.