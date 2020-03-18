Back
Data Shows Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be in New Accumulation Stage. Are HODLers Coming Back?

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 07:25
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) HODLers buy discounted coins in search of the final bottom

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin (BTC) endured one of its biggest sell-offs last week, plunging by nearly 50 percent in one day. However, the hodlers who were burned by the market crash are now coming back, according to Glassnode data.

A 50 percent discount 

The firm, which analyses Bitcoin's on-chain data, spotted that its HODLer Net Position Change model, which helps determine when whales are selling or buying BTC, flashed green after the brutal price dump.

This means that long-term hodlers followed one of the main principles of contrarian investing -- buying more when there is blood in the streets.

Recently, CoinMetrics determined that short-term holders who were selling at a loss were the main force behind that black Thursday. 

Sitting on the sidelines 

As reported by U.Today, fiat-pegged stablecoins thrived off Bitcoin's failure to serve as a safe haven during the coronavirus pandemic. The circulating supply of Tether (USDT) swelled to $5.3 bln.      

However, according to Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song, all this money will eventually flood back into Bitcoin when investors decide that it's the right time to buy the dip.

As of now, the market is in a wait-and-see mode, trying to catch the bottom of this correction. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

