Data Analytics Giant Palantir Considering Adding Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet, Starts Accepting BTC as Form of Payment

News
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 12:58
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Thiel's Palantir has announced its plan to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet
Data mining company Palantir—which was co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel has adopted Bitcoin as a means of payment during its earnings call, CNBC reports.   

Hedge Fund Legend Stanley Druckenmiller Claims Bitcoin Is Here to Stay While Predicting That Ethereum Could Be Next Yahoo

The Denver-based data-analysis giant is also considering adding the largest cryptocurrency to its balance sheet: 

Adding Bitcoin to our balance sheet is on the table. On the other side of that, we do accept it as payment.   

Palantir had its much-anticipated initial public offering last September. The company's stock is down over 9 percent in pre-market trading, with the Bitcoin news failing to save the day.            

Bitcoin is currently trading at $55,379 on the Bitstamp exchange.   

