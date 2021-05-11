Data Analytics Giant Palantir Considering Adding Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet, Starts Accepting BTC as Form of Payment

Peter Thiel's Palantir has announced its plan to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet

Data mining company Palantir—which was co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel has adopted Bitcoin as a means of payment during its earnings call, CNBC reports.

The Denver-based data-analysis giant is also considering adding the largest cryptocurrency to its balance sheet:

Adding Bitcoin to our balance sheet is on the table. On the other side of that, we do accept it as payment.

Palantir had its much-anticipated initial public offering last September. The company's stock is down over 9 percent in pre-market trading, with the Bitcoin news failing to save the day.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $55,379 on the Bitstamp exchange.