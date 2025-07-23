Advertisement
    CZ Reacts to BNB Hitting New Record High

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 7:23
    BNB is latest major altcoin that has managed to reach new record high
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has taken to the X social media network to celebrate BNB's new record high.

    Earlier this Wednesday, the native token of the Binance exchange reached a new all-time high of $804, soaring by 15% within just a week. 

    CZ's BNB holdings 

    Notably, CZ is believed to personally own the majority of the token's supply. Last year, Forbes estimated that CZ holds about 64% of BNB's total supply (roughly 95 million tokens).

    The cryptocurrency entrepreneur himself previously confirmed that his cryptocurrency portfolio is almost entirely comprised of BNB.

    Based on this data, CZ's BNB holdings alone are now worth a whopping $76 billion. On top of that, he has other assets, like Binance's equity. 

    According to Bloomberg, CZ's net worth is estimated to be $59.7 billion, which already makes him the 26th wealthiest person in the world. However, this figure includes only his stake in Binance while not taking into account his personal crypto holdings. CZ's crypto is not counted by Bloomberg since it is obviously not publicly disclosed. On paper, his net worth is likely to be much higher. 

    Bloomberg has the lowest possible confidence rating for CZ's net worth, which means that the estimate provided by the financial media giant is mostly purely speculative.

    Prepare for FOMO

    In another social media post, Zhao noted that CoinMarketCap's "Altcoin Season Index" keeps ticking up, currently sitting at 54 out of 100 points. 

    The index, which is based on the performance of the 100 biggest altcoins relative to Bitcoin, shows that more capital is now flowing into altcoins.

    CZ believes that the altcoin rally is far from over, predicting that another "FOMO season" will happen soon. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
