CZ Binance: Man Hired to Kill My Bitcoin Bull Reputation Quit in One Day

The head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, says he met a person from a rival Chinese exchange whose job in the past was to damage CZ’s reputation as a crypto influencer

While Binance remains the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, the idea of giving it or Changpeng Zhao a bad name perhaps seems appealing to its rivals. Now, CZ tweets that he met a person whose job was to damage his reputation as a Bitcoin bull.

However, this person quit the job after only one day. Meanwhile, CZ reminds the Bitcoin community that he is never bearish on BTC.

Hired to spread: “when CZ is bullish, bitcoin will drop”

Changpeng Zhao has tweeted that he recently interviewed a former worker of a Chinese crypto exchange whose job was to spread the message that goes “When CZ is bullish, Bitcoin will drop”. There was a whole team that was hired to spread this message on social media, as per CZ.

CZ proudly says that this person quit the job after just a day. CZ adds that there has never been a day when he was bearish on Bitcoin – bullish all the time.

CZ did not say whether he finally hired this candidate, though.

‘Some comments say I’m counter signal’: CZ

Earlier, the chief and the founder of Binance addressed his BTC price predictions that failed to come true. He also mentioned hearing that some called his predictions ‘counter signals’.

However, CZ insisted that he will never be bearish on Bitcoin and that his predictions have been both inaccurate and accurate so far:

“You can easily find all down ticks and correlate it with my tweets. You can also easily find all up ticks and correlate it with my tweets too”.

‘I will not let Bitcoin go to zero’: CZ

After ‘Black Thursday’ (March 12) when the Bitcoin price suffered a major collapse, CZ took to Twitter to say that he will not let BTC go down to zero. He assured the community that, as long as he had a penny, this would not happen.

After that, some accused CZ and Binance of admitting to manipulating the Bitcoin price.