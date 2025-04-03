Shibarium’s Gold Age Is Here: SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s official marketing lead known to the community by the pseudonym Lucie has published a tweet to announce that Shibarium’s Gold Age has arrived. She shared a post on this topic issued by the “Shibarium Updates” X account affiliated with the SHIB team.

Lucie’s message on X says: “Shibarium’s Gold Age is here. From green to gold—Shibarium is building its legacy.” She also addressed the community with an important warning, urging them “to hold and avoid getting forced out of your position.”

Shibarium mirrors US historical development stages

The above-mentioned “Shibarium Updates” (@Shibizens) post refers to various parts of America’s history marked by progress and transformation – “the Gilded Age”, “The Gold Age.” Drawing similarities between this and various stages of Shibarium, the post says that currently the layer-2 blockchain is moving from its early era of experimentation into “a Gold Age of maturity, infrastructure, and real-world value.”

@Shibizens said that when America faced the Gilded Age, Shibarium created the foundation for its ecosystem: “blockchains, bridges, validators, DeFi protocols, and Karma-based infrastructure.” Once again, this SHIB account stressed that Shiba Inu has left behind its meme coin status: “It’s no longer a toy; it’s a system.”

"Shibarium: Entering Its Gold Age"

However, the post added that it was still a time to stay alert since there were “early flaws, bugs, and centralization risks must be addressed transparently to avoid a glittering surface hiding deeper cracks.” Then came the Gold Age of Innovation, similar to the USA’s post-WWII war period. During that time, the SHIB team created “a decentralized developer class, empowering real builders to launch apps, games, NFTs, and metaverse experiences—without paying Ethereum’s high gas taxes.”

The launch of BONE, TREAT, Karma systems of gamifying engagement, including the layer-3 solution, Rollups and SHIB DAO being in development, is similar to the Tech Boom of the 1990s-2000s.

Now, the X post says, the time has come when Shibarium is “going Gold”. This means that its durability would surpass the hype around it, its structure will be more important than trends in the market, and, finally “value that shines beneath the surface, not just on top of it.”

“We’re not just swapping SHIB anymore. We’re building the rails of a new on-chain economy,” @Shibizens stated.