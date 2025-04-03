Binance CEO Reveals Exchange's Top Priority

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Amid the current volatility in the cryptocurrency market, making a minor trading loss is understandable, but losing one’s funds to malicious actors could be very damaging. Yet, people frequently fall victim to scammers who compromise users' online accounts, a trend Binance CEO Richard Teng just commented on.

Key security measures taken by Binance

In a message on X, Richard Teng assured users that safety remains a major priority at the exchange. He emphasized that the exchange prioritizes users' safety even in regions without clearly defined crypto regulations.

Teng highlighted Binance’s efforts over the years in taking the initiative to build trust and enhance security in the crypto industry.

At #Binance, user safety is our top priority. Even in areas where regulations don’t yet exist, we proactively introduce measures to protect our users.



Examples include:

🔸 SAFU Fund (Secure Asset Fund for Users) – safeguarding user assets

🔸 Responsible Trading Program –… — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) April 3, 2025

Creating the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) demonstrates Binance’s commitment to financial security.

This reserve fund is established to protect users in case of unforeseen events. Such incidents include hacks by malicious actors on users’ funds on the exchange or when the platform experiences failures.

Launched in 2018, SAFU currently has over $1 billion in assets as an emergency fund, just like traditional banks have fractional reserves.

The Binance CEO also emphasized the responsible trading program, which is specifically designed to promote safe trading habits and address concerns about market manipulation.

Binance community calls for more protection

Teng maintained that the Binance proof of reserve is another way the exchange builds trust. It allows users to verify that Binance has sufficient reserves to back customer deposits. This measure is reassuring, particularly given the loss FTX users suffered when the exchange collapsed.

Some users have acknowledged Binance's efforts in reassuring them of the safety of their funds on the exchange. They noted Teng was fulfilling his promise of sticking with Binance's core values when he assumed the role of CEO.

However, some have called for implementing more measures to protect the platform and retail traders.