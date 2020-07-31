CryptoTrader.Tax Co-Founder Tells Crypto Current Host About His Naughty Bitcoin Usage in College

News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 14:14
Yuri Molchan
CryptoTrader.Tax co-founder came to the Crypto Current podcast to talk about his software for taxing crypto users, DeFi and how he invested in BTC for the first time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The CEO and host of U.Today’s new partner Crypto Current podcast, Richard Carthon, has spoken to entrepreneur David Kemmerer on the show.

The talk was about how Kemmerer founded the CryptoTrader.Tax company and the first use of Bitcoin in college that he was able to recall.

According to Kemmerer, he first heard about Bitcoin back in college, in 2013, when he and a group of his friends were buying fake IDs. He did not know what exactly Bitcoin was or how it worked.

All he knew back then was that you had to use Bitcoin to pay for those fake IDs.

So the first time I heard about Bitcoin was when a group of my friends were using it to buy fake IDs in college. And I mean I didn’t know what it was back then, but I just remember that’s what we were having to use to do that.

Later on, he gave more attention to BTC when the crypto craze arrived in 2017; Bitcoin hit $20,000 and other cryptocurrencies were also rising in value.

Related
GeekTech News Application Adds U.Today Newsfeed on Crypto and Blockchain

After that, Kemmerer started doing some research on Bitcoin and Ethereum, too.

It was at that time that he faced a tax reporting problem from crypto traders and decided to come up with software that would be useful to those people.

Kemmerer and Carthon also touched on the DeFi topic, saying that it is largely fueled by margin trading, as well as other important subjects from the crypto space.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei Seeking Patents for Blockchain-Based Storage Technology and Equipment
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Cardano Achieves Full Decentralization by Successfully Completing Shelley Hard Fork
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 days ago

Ethereum Foundation Unveils ETH 2.0 Validator Launchpad in Partnership with ConsenSys
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings