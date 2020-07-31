GeekTech News Application Adds U.Today Newsfeed on Crypto and Blockchain

GeekTech, well-known news platform that exposes its users to the most reliable sources of technical news, has begun to index the crypto newsfeed by U.Today

GeekTech, an application for Android-based smartphones and tablets, is a popular vendor of cutting-edge technical-related content for thousands of users all over the globe. Within the framework of a new partnership, all of them can read about crypto and blockchain without leaving their favorite news app.

GeekTech, all-in-one portal for content on tech

The GeekTech Android app aggregates the most important news on technical progress— smartphones, computers, hardware, software, etc.—from the most reliable sources. It delivers numerous types of content, e.g., reviews, news articles, how-tos and op-eds. It has a rich and powerful interface and intuitive UX.

With GeekTech, users are able to customize their newsfeeds by adding the topics they are interested in and muting the other segments. An advanced news search makes browsing through subjects and sources fast and ingenious.

The application supports offline reading: you can save interesting articles and read them later, even without an internet connection.

All news is available in video versions. Native integration with major social media platforms allows GeekTech users to share the content with friends.

Crypto newsfeed by U.Today: important partnership

Since the cryptocurrencies and blockchain segment is getting more and more popular among modern tech geeks, it is crucial for them to stay updated on trends and events in the crypto sphere.

The newsfeed by U.Today that has been added to the source base of the GeekTech application will provide its users with top-level cryptocurrencies content: product reviews, news articles, price predictions, manuals and so on.

This collaboration will upgrade the level of crypto market understanding of GeekTech users and introduce the world of “Magic Internet Money” to them in a modern and easy-to-understand manner.