CryptoQuant CEO Analyzed Binance's Holdings, Here's His Conclusion

Wed, 12/14/2022 - 08:23
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Implosion of biggest cryptocurrency exchange on market could be final blow to crypto, but there's nothing to worry about
CryptoQuant CEO Analyzed Binance's Holdings, Here's His Conclusion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The CEO of on-chain analytical service CryptoQuant dived into the biggest exchange's holdings to find out if the exchange is solvent, resilient and ready for another large wave of outflows. Here are the results.

According to the on-chain analyst, despite the drop in Bitcoin reserves over the last two days, Binance's holdings increased by 24% since the FTX bank run last month. The outflows wave we have been witnessing on Ethereum since November does not seem to have any significant effect on the exchange's reserves. On the contrary, the number of ETH on the exchange's wallets is on the rise.

The same story applies to Bitcoin holdings. The amounts of digital gold on exchanges are at comfortable levels, which reflects the fact that Binance has not been forced to sell some of their liquid assets in exchange for liquidity.

According to the portfolio compiled by Nansen, Binance's portfolio is worth around $60 billion, but it does not mean that the exchange is able to cover an unreal $60 billion withdrawal spike.

The value of liquid assets held on an exchange that can be used in case of an emergency remains at approximately $20 billion. With around $2 billion of withdrawals, Binance should not feel any noteworthy pressure that investors might affect withdrawal operations or the exchange's operational availability.

Related
Satoshi’s Identity Might Have Been Revealed by Martin Shkreli

According to the aforementioned facts, Binance does not seem to have any issues with liquidity or funds storing. The exchange will easily take a few more waves similar in size to what we saw two days ago and will most likely have no need to sell its reserves. However, numerous crypto enthusiasts and experts urged users to withdraw their holdings from the trading platform if they are worried about their safety.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Binance CEO CZ Says His Company Will "Survive" Crypto Winter
12/14/2022 - 08:33
Binance CEO CZ Says His Company Will "Survive" Crypto Winter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Satoshi’s Identity Might Have Been Revealed by Martin Shkreli
12/14/2022 - 05:37
Satoshi’s Identity Might Have Been Revealed by Martin Shkreli
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Everything You Need to Know About Voltaire, New Era of Cardano (ADA)
12/14/2022 - 00:00
Everything You Need to Know About Voltaire, New Era of Cardano (ADA)
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira