Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 13

Tue, 12/13/2022 - 15:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) keep up with rise of top coins?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls seized the initiative on Tuesday as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not show such a rise as Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 0.73%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the support at $260. Moreover, the rate has fixed above the resistance at $271.4. If buyers can hold the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect the test of the $300 area soon.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart, as the rate has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $271.7. However, it is too early to think about a reversal as not enough power has been accumulated for that.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for December 12

In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $280-$290.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the daily time frame, against Bitcoin (BTC), BNB has almost touched the support level at 0.014323 again. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the crucial mark of 0.015. If the candle closes near it, the drop may continue to the 0.014 zone by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $280.6 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image 7.736 Trillion SHIB Settle in These Wallets as This New Milestone Is Hit
12/13/2022 - 15:32
7.736 Trillion SHIB Settle in These Wallets as This New Milestone Is Hit
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Price Reacts with Massive Hourly Green Candle, Here's What Might Be Next
12/13/2022 - 15:19
SHIB Price Reacts with Massive Hourly Green Candle, Here's What Might Be Next
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image CFTC Slaps FTX’s SBF with Fraud Charges
12/13/2022 - 15:10
CFTC Slaps FTX’s SBF with Fraud Charges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya