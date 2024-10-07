Cryptocurrency Processing Addresses Needs of E-Commerce, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the segment of e-commerce gains traction year by year, using cryptocurrency in this thriving sphere becomes a matter of when, not if. Here’s how adding a modern cryptocurrency processing solution can be of use - and what CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid has to offer to merchants in this sphere.

Cryptocurrency processing gives your e-commerce platform a boost

Integrating cryptocurrency payments into your e-commerce platform might be a smart bet in 2024 for a couple of reasons. First, it will streamline the process of purchasing for your new and existing clients. More and more customers are now using crypto or hybrid payment methods: crypto-based bank cards, hardware wallets integrated with bank accounts and so on.

Once this or that service integrates direct payments in crypto, its users do not need to find an extra conversion service any longer. This, in turn, will help the organization to maintain and increase customer retention metrics.

Besides such direct effects, there are plenty of other benefits. For instance, adding cryptocurrency payments make e-shops more attractive for the growing audience of crypto exchanges and other blockchain services, which unlocks new opportunities for co-marketing.

Also, it makes the entire brand look more “modern” and relevant for the younger generation of Internet users as well as for wealthy individuals who tend to use crypto more often.

Choosing right crypto processing provider: Things to consider

Meanwhile, the integration of cryptocurrency processing providers comes with its own challenges. Typically, potential clients of cryptocurrency processing services should be focused on the legal, technical and functionality aspects.

A proper crypto processing service should take care of “know your customer” (KYC) and “know your business” (KYB) practices in a fully regulatory-compliant manner. As such, it should be licensed to carry out crypto-to-fiat operations in preferred jurisdictions.

Ideal crypto processing services should offer customer-friendly integration tooling. Simply put, it should not be too sophisticated to add to an existing website’s backend.

Last but not least, such a service should offer a strong toolkit of currencies (fiat and crypto) and a wide variety of payment methods accepted. It is better to have all instruments your clients need within one service partner.

CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid offers new generation of solutions

Launched over 10 years ago, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid is a reliable cryptocurrency payment gateway with extensive currency support, a full array of security measures and 24/7 support for all customers.

Image by CryptoProcessing.com

As of 2024, the service supports over 20 cryptocurrencies and 40 fiat currencies. CryptoProcessing undergoes all necessary regular financial audits and KYB checks. It works with multiple payment options (channels, payment links, invoices) and, therefore, is great for plenty of e-commerce and iGaming use cases.

The protocol guarantees easy integration for free with no hidden costs. CryptoProcessing only charges a 1% or less fee based on the actual turnover of this or that client.

The platform is known for its stringent internal security measures accompanied by third-party audits. CryptoProcessing supports string encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), PCI compliance and fraud protection. These measures make it a trusted choice for businesses, no matter where they are located.

Thanks to its innovative tech design, it is able to mitigate market fluctuations so customers can be sure about the exact sum of money they will get from processing.

As such, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid is a modern and battle-tested solution designed to make crypto payments activation for e-commerce easier than ever before.