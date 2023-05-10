Crypto Whales Are Buying New ChatGPT-Driven Meme Coin, Here's What It Is

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 09:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Whales have potentially found new meme asset to play with
Crypto Whales Are Buying New ChatGPT-Driven Meme Coin, Here's What It Is
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing about a new meme coin called TURBO that has been developed almost exclusively using ChatGPT. Whales have started to take notice of this innovative token, and some significant investments have already been made.

For instance, BTC12 Capital (leishen.eth) spent 600 ETH (equivalent to $1.14 million) to purchase 645 million TURBO tokens at $0.001773 on May 6 and 7. Additionally, RookieXBT spent 48 ETH ($71K) to buy 61 million TURBO tokens at $0.00146 just 11 hours ago, despite having lost 10 ETH ($43K) on TURBO earlier.

The technology behind TURBO is what makes it stand out. ChatGPT, a cutting-edge AI language model, has been used to develop almost every aspect of the meme coin, including its tokenomics, whitepaper, roadmap and concept. The meme coin itself claims to be community-driven, which could be true given the renounced ownership and absence of centralization mechanisms.

Whales seem to be considering TURBO as a better and more decentralized version of PEPE. The fact that it was developed using ChatGPT adds a layer of trust, as the AI-powered language model is not interested in making any profits off of the digital asset. In addition, the absence of a central authority means that the meme coin's future is entirely in the hands of its community, making it a potentially more attractive investment for those who believe in decentralization.

Related
Baby Doge Coin Proposes 100 Quadrillion Token Burn

However, as with any investment, particularly in the volatile world of meme coins, caution is advised. While TURBO's unique development and community-driven approach may appeal to some investors, the inherent risks associated with such investments should not be underestimated. Small assets like TURBO might become targets of market manipulators, who can easily move the price in their favorable direction.

#TURBO #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Jumps 3% to Print New Bullish Pathway, Here's What to Expect
05/10/2023 - 08:38
Shiba Inu Jumps 3% to Print New Bullish Pathway, Here's What to Expect
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image EZZY Game Injects New Life into Move-to-Earn in 2023: Review
05/10/2023 - 07:26
EZZY Game Injects New Life into Move-to-Earn in 2023: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Jane Street and Jump Retreat from Crypto Trading in Face of US Regulatory Pressure
05/10/2023 - 06:09
Jane Street and Jump Retreat from Crypto Trading in Face of US Regulatory Pressure
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya