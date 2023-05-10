Jane Street and Jump Retreat from Crypto Trading in Face of US Regulatory Pressure

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 06:09
Alex Dovbnya
Amid rising regulatory pressures in the U.S., major market makers Jane Street Group and Jump Crypto are reducing their crypto trading activities
Amid escalating regulatory scrutiny in the United States, Jane Street Group and Jump Crypto, two prominent players in the global market-making landscape, are reportedly trimming their involvement in the trading of digital assets, as per Bloomberg.

This represents a significant strategic pivot in response to the increased oversight from U.S. regulatory authorities.

Known for their prowess in financial markets, both Jane Street and Jump Crypto are at the forefront of high-frequency trading, leveraging sophisticated algorithms to conduct trades with rapid-fire speed.

With its roots in the world of crypto trading dating back to around 2018, Jane Street is a key figure in the global trading industry. Meanwhile, Jump Crypto, an extension of Jump Trading, has been trading digital assets since approximately 2014. Collectively, their influence has been substantial in shaping liquidity and price discovery within the crypto marketplace.

In light of the persistent regulatory uncertainty, Jane Street is taking decisive action by curtailing its crypto operations globally, says a person with knowledge of the issue.

This development highlights the mounting pressures on crypto businesses to steer through the labyrinth of an ever-changing regulatory environment.

In parallel, Jump Crypto is retreating from the U.S. market, with plans to expand its footprint internationally.

Despite the U.S. upping the ante on regulatory scrutiny, it is evident that the global demand for crypto trading remains robust. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

