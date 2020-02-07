Crypto Trader Predicts Ethereum (ETH) To Reach Unbelievable $10 000 in Next Bull Run

You may have been thinking that $100K predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) price sound extra-bullish. Crypto trader BTC_Macro supposes ETH may surge 46000% within the next rally

Yesterday crypto trader Bitcoin Macro announced he had masterfully shorted Tesla (TSLA) stocks right before its dramatic dump. His audience is guessing whether this could be repeated with Ethereum (ETH).

End of the year? Bullish rally?

Bitcoin Macro was asked how much Ethereum (ETH) would cost by the end of 2020 year. He evaded answering directly and offered to wait for the next Ethereum (ETH) bullish run. After this run, Ethereum may trade at $10 000, Bitcoin Macro concluded.

This trader is well-known as the advocate of Bitcoin (BTC) and a great critic of its non-believers. He supposes Bitcoin (BTC) may reach $ 50 000 or even $100 000, thus speaking as Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist.

And what about TRX?

By the way, there is one cryptocurrency asset Mr. Bitcoin Macro is particularly bearish on. While asked about the price of Tron (TRX), he admitted that he hopes its price would reach zero.