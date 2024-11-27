    Crypto Privacy Scores Big Legal Win

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The cryptocurrency industry has scored yet another legal win
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 5:47
    Crypto Privacy Scores Big Legal Win
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ruled against the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), siding with six plaintiffs-appellants.

    The court determined that immutable smart contract protocols are not "property" subject to sanctions "because they are not capable of being owned" and struck down OFAC's 2022 designation of Tornado Cash.

    The crypto mixing protocol, which is often used for money laundering by such nefarious actors as North Korea, was originally sanctified by the OFAC back in 2022.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Privacy Scores Big Legal Win
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else
    Jed McCaleb: "Stellar Is Very Different from Ripple"
    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract

    However, six Tornado Cash users argued that the OFAC did not have the authority to sanction the controversial protocol since the protocol is not a foreign entity, a person, or property. 

    Advertisement

    The court ended up ruling that the OFCA does not have the power to block immutable smart contracts.  

    While the court did acknowledge the "downsides" posed by such "uncontrollable technology," it rejected the Department's attempt at "judicial lawmaking."   

    Related
    Here's How Crypto Twitter Reacts to Attack on Tornado Cash
    Sat, 08/13/2022 - 13:48
    Here's How Crypto Twitter Reacts to Attack on Tornado Cash
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    "This is a huge victory. The court agreed with what we’ve been arguing from day one: immutable smart contracts are not property subject to sanctions," Jerry Brito, executive director of Coin Center, stated in a social media post.

    "We appreciate the Court’s careful consideration in this matter. Looking ahead, Coinbase will not relent in our efforts to advocate for clear, fair rules that foster innovation in the US and abroad," Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, said in a recent statement. Grewal stressed that blocking open-source technology due to a small portion of malicious users was unreasonable. 

    Related
    Tornado Cash Mixer Starts Blacklisting Crypto Addresses
    Sat, 04/16/2022 - 17:55
    Tornado Cash Mixer Starts Blacklisting Crypto Addresses
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Earlier this week, a district also struck down the SEC's proposal to extend the definition of the term "dealer" to decentralized protocols and automated market makers. This was also considered to be a significant win for the cryptocurrency industry. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 27, 2024 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 19:53
    Jed McCaleb: "Stellar Is Very Different from Ripple"
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-A-Thon: 100,000 USDT in Exciting Prizes
    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Privacy Scores Big Legal Win
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else
    Jed McCaleb: "Stellar Is Very Different from Ripple"
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD