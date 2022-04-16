Tornado Cash Mixer Starts Blacklisting Crypto Addresses

News
Sat, 04/16/2022 - 17:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
For the first time in its history, Tornado Cash, the most popular crypto mixing service, starts censoring sanctioned addresses
Tornado Cash Mixer Starts Blacklisting Crypto Addresses
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Tornado Cash, a service designed to advance the anonymity of Ethereum (ETH) transactions, shared the details of its solution to start blacklising sanctioned addresses from using its instruments.

Tornado Cash now censors sanctioned addresses, here's how

As per the statement shared by the Tornado Cash team on Twitter, the platform now restricts the opportunity to utilize its services for crypto addresses sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

New restrictions will be imposed in collaboration with Chainanalysis, a world-leading crypto compliance firm. Tordano Cash has integrated an oracle developed by Chainanalysis.

Crypto enthusiasts were guessing about how the new censorship mechanism would work technically. Actually, the sanctioned addresses will not be able to interact with the protocol's UI (frontend), while the smart contracts architecture will not be affected.

Asked about the motivation of this choice, Mr. Roman Semenov, one of the founders of Tornado Cash, hinted that a more sophisticated mechanism can be integrated soon:

RPC call was just faster to implement. Chainalysis has sanction screening API, but I've sent my application for access and didn't get any response yet.

North Korean Lazarus may be the group behind Ronin hack

Previously, Tornado Cash restrained from the implementation of sanctions policies on its mixing services. At the same time, some Ethereum (ETH) mining pools prevent transactions from sanctioned addresses from being included in new blocks.

Related
North Korea Was Behind Axie Infinity’s $625 Million Ronin Bridge Hack

Restrictions on OFAC-sancationed Ethereum (ETH) addresses were imposed after the announcement that a $625 million attack on Ronin sidechain has been organized by infamous North Korean hacker group Lazarus.

As covered by U.Today previously, by the day of the mentioned Tornado Cash decision, more than $90 million in equivalent were sent to its platform by the Ronin hackers.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image NEAR Protocol Entering FOMO Phase: Key Reasons
04/16/2022 - 19:30
NEAR Protocol Entering FOMO Phase: Key Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bored Apes Yacht Club Sales Are Spiking by 175% as Floor Price Hits 109 ETH
04/16/2022 - 19:00
Bored Apes Yacht Club Sales Are Spiking by 175% as Floor Price Hits 109 ETH
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum 2.0 Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Details
04/16/2022 - 18:55
Ethereum 2.0 Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov