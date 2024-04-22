Crypto Market Poised for Massive 350% Upside, Say Glassnode Cofounders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet from the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Glassnode cofounders, operating under the handle 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰, a bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency market has been projected. According to the tweet, the crypto market, excluding the top 10 cryptocurrencies, known as "OTHERS," is showing signs of a strong uptrend with the potential for significant growth ahead.

Advertisement

The tweet highlighted an interesting observation regarding the market's performance in early 2021, noting a robust correction that took place during that period. The cofounders believe that this correction represented wave 4 in the market cycle. Drawing parallels to current market conditions, which are characterized by a similar strong decline, the cofounders anticipate more upside potential shortly.

The #Crypto Bull Market Continues.



"OTHERS" follows Crypto excl. the largest 10 Cryptos.



Observe that we in early 2021 had a strong correction. We believe that was a wave 4.

We now have a similar strong decline.



More upside is coming. This index and our Fibonacci levels… pic.twitter.com/qKtIOSXneP — 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) April 22, 2024

Utilizing their proprietary index and Fibonacci levels, Glassnode's cofounders predict a staggering ~350% upside from the current market levels. This optimistic projection comes at a time when the crypto market is experiencing increased volatility and uncertainty after the recent Bitcoin halving event, with many investors eagerly watching for signals of a potential bullish trend .

Strong bullish outlook

The Fibonacci levels, a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify potential price targets and support/resistance levels, have historically provided valuable insights into the crypto market's behavior. Combined with Glassnode's unique index, which tracks the performance of cryptocurrencies outside the top 10, the cofounders' forecast adds a layer of credibility to their bullish outlook.

While the crypto market has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, with periods of rapid growth followed by sharp corrections, the underlying technology and potential applications of blockchain and cryptocurrencies continue to attract interest from both retail and institutional investors. Factors such as increasing adoption, regulatory clarity and mainstream acceptance could further fuel the anticipated upside on the market.

Overall, Glassnode's cofounders' bullish prediction of a 350% upside on the crypto market highlights the potential for significant growth in the coming months. While the market's future performance remains uncertain, the cofounders' insights provide valuable perspectives for investors navigating the crypto landscape.