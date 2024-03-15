Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid a broad cryptocurrency market downturn, Solana (SOL) emerges as a beacon of green, recording a 6.8% increase over the past 24 hours
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 5:47
Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Solana (SOL) has emerged as the only major cryptocurrency to record gains in the top 10 by market capitalization. 

Over the past 24 hours, SOL has seen an increase of 6.8%, with its price reaching $177.31, according to CoinGecko data

This comes at a time when the wider digital currency market is experiencing significant losses, with major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the red.

Why is the crypto market down?

The cryptocurrency market is currently facing a downturn, with all major cryptocurrencies trading in the red. Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has seen a decrease of 7% over the last 24 hours. 

Similarly, Ethereum and XRP have also experienced drops of approximately 7%, while Dogecoin has become the worst-performing cryptocurrency among the top 10, losing 9.5% of its value. 

Related
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin U-Turn Claims Are Lies

This widespread decline in value can be traced back to significant movements of funds to Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. 

According to Lookonchain, a notable transaction involving the movement of 4,637 BTC (valued at approximately $329 million) to a Binance hot wallet was observed earlier today. This transaction mirrors a similar movement that occurred during a Bitcoin price drop on March 5, contributing to the market's current volatility.

More than $661 million liquidated

The recent drop in cryptocurrency prices has led to significant market liquidations. In the last 24 hours alone, more than $661 million worth of cryptocurrencies have been liquidated, according to CoinGlass data.  

This includes a disproportionate amount of long positions, amounting to $525.86 million. This shows that many traders who were betting on price increases were caught off guard. 

#Solana News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Why Isn't Ethereum Going to $5,000? Bitcoin's (BTC) $80,000 Attempt, Binance Coin's (BNB) Silent 40% Pump
2024/03/15 06:04
Why Isn't Ethereum Going to $5,000? Bitcoin's (BTC) $80,000 Attempt, Binance Coin's (BNB) Silent 40% Pump
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/15 06:04
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin U-Turn Claims Are Lies
2024/03/15 06:04
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin U-Turn Claims Are Lies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Bitcoin Dogs Raises Over $11.5 Million and Enters Final 24 Hours
BitMart Celebrates Six Years of Innovation and Success in the Crypto Industry
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
Why Isn't Ethereum Going to $5,000? Bitcoin's (BTC) $80,000 Attempt, Binance Coin's (BNB) Silent 40% Pump
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Show all