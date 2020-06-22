Crypto Lending Platform Cred Onboards Former Western Union and PwC Executives

Crypto lending and borrowing firm Cred announces the addition of new executives to its team

Blockchain-based cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform Cred has added two high-profile executives, Daniel Goldstein and Bethany De Lude, to its leadership team, according to a new press release.



Cred CEO Dan Schatt praised the new hires as ‘some of the best talent in the world':

Daniel’s deep technical expertise and Bethany’s exceptional information security leadership will prepare Cred to scale its business to support lending and blockchain transactions that will grow into the billions of dollars.

Decades of executive experience

Goldstein served as the vice president of digital engineering at Western Union prior to landing the same job at Emergent Technology where he was working on a decentralized supply chain solution for gold.

This team has a strong track record of innovation and understands how to apply new technology to solve current industry problems and create significant value.

Meanwhile, De Lude joined PricewaterhouseCoopers senior manager in the late 90s with nearly a decade of experience at the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).

From 2010 until 2019, she had a leadership role at the Federal Judiciary where she worked on building a modernized security framework.

Cred partners with Spencer Dinwiddie

Back in March, Cred announced its new service that was jointly rolled out with American basketball star Spencer Dinwiddie with up to a 10 percent interest.



Apart from supporting Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ether, Cred’s clients were also given an opportunity to earn interest on two stablecoins (TrueUSD and UPUSD), which seemed rather timely the market crash.



Last June, Cred also started offering higher rates to the users of the Uphold uphold.

