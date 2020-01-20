BTC
-0.52%
8657.14
ETH
-0.03%
166.89
LTC
-0.75%
57.22
EOS
0.97%
3.646
XRP
-1.23%
0.2327
ADA
4.02%
0.04372
NEO
0.18%
11.26
TRX
-0.54%
0.01657
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Now Allows You to Create Up to 100 Sub-Accounts

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex introduces a new feature that allows its customers to manage up to "sub-accounts" under one "master account"

Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Now Allows You to Create Up to 100 Sub-Accounts
Cover image via u.today

Bitfinex, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has introduced a bleeding-edge feature that lets traders use up to 100 sub-accounts under one "master account."

Must Read
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes - READ MORE
       

Bitfinex claims that its implementation is necessary to address the growing institutional demand for cryptocurrency trading. The ability to create a multitude of accounts will benefit sophisticated traders who need to manage large trading volumes.   

“There is huge pent up demand among institutional traders for a more sophisticated way of accessing crypto markets,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

The exchange states that fee discounts will apply to all accounts based on their total trading volume, which is the main benefit for those who want to try out the new feature. 

On Dec. 3, U.Today also reported about Bitfinex becoming the first major exchange to add support for the Lightning Network.  

#Bitfinex News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website