Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Now Allows You to Create Up to 100 Sub-Accounts

Bitfinex, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has introduced a bleeding-edge feature that lets traders use up to 100 sub-accounts under one "master account."

Bitfinex claims that its implementation is necessary to address the growing institutional demand for cryptocurrency trading. The ability to create a multitude of accounts will benefit sophisticated traders who need to manage large trading volumes.

“There is huge pent up demand among institutional traders for a more sophisticated way of accessing crypto markets,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

The exchange states that fee discounts will apply to all accounts based on their total trading volume, which is the main benefit for those who want to try out the new feature.

On Dec. 3, U.Today also reported about Bitfinex becoming the first major exchange to add support for the Lightning Network.