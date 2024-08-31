Ripple Reveals How It Can Relieve SMEs of Cross-Border Payment Hurdles

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency decacorn Ripple has published a blog post to explain how its digital solutions can help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to overcome the difficulties they are facing when it comes to cross-border payments.

Ripple stressed that SMEs are currently striving to expand their businesses by entering global markets. A total of 50% more SMEs are doing their businesses internationally compared to 2021, according to what Mastercard’s 2023 Borderless Payments Report says.

Challenges SMEs face with international payments

In the recently published blog post, Ripple stated that SMEs that are looking to enter global markets are facing difficulties with cross-border payments, however, they can be transformed into growth opportunities. Local banks can help them with that, offering efficient and transparent solutions, like those offered by Ripple.

Advertisement

As opposed to 2021, an increased number of SMEs operating internationally are now making their contribution to the market of cross-border payments that exceeds $17 trillion every year. Ripple’s solution called Ripple Payments, the article says, can help local banks to offer SMEs to overcome all challenges they are facing while working despite inflation, geopolitical tensions, disruptions in chain supplies and rising interest rates. These lead to higher and additional costs, longer settlement times and a total absence of transparency. Besides, traditional large banks, while processing payments, keep their customers in the dark regarding the status of the transactions and are on pause during weekends and public holidays.

Ripple's XRP-powered solution for SMEs

Ripple offers a solution that works much faster and with lower fees than those charged by large banks. Ripple Payments is a real-time solution for small banks that wish to earn profits working in the market of global payments. Ripple removes the multiple complexities of the conventional system of payments, with higher speed of settlement and lower fees, helping to benefit not only those small banks but also SMEs themselves.

Ripple Payments is powered by the XRP cryptocurrency, when fiat funds are converted into it and then transferred from one crypto exchange collaborating with Ripple to an exchange in the destination country where they are converted from XRP into a local fiat currency for the recipient of the payment.

Ripple Payments follows all the international rules and is compliant with regulators regarding anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism.