    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Says 2024 Is Pivotal for Bitcoin Mining Industry

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto mogul Mike Novogratz has highlighted a a report that focuses on key trends in cryptocurrency mining
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 18:11
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Says 2024 Is Pivotal for Bitcoin Mining Industry
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In a recent social media post, cryptocurrency mogul Mike Novogratz stated that 2024 is a "pivotal" year for Bitcoin mining. 

    He has stated that the industry managed to display "incredible resilience" through economic lows.  

    Novogratz shared a recent Galaxy Digital report, which highlights the key cryptocurrency mining trends of this year. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Says 2024 Is Pivotal for Bitcoin Mining Industry
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo

    The integration of cryptocurrency mining with artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) has emerged as one of the key developments of the year. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Mining Giant Buys $100 Million Worth of BTC Amid Price Plunge
    Thu, 07/25/2024 - 15:23
    Bitcoin Mining Giant Buys $100 Million Worth of BTC Amid Price Plunge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "The integration of AI/HPC with mining is reshaping the landscape, creating new opportunities, and emphasizing the need for power access," Novogratz said in a social media post.  

    A new hashrate target 

    Galaxy Digital has revised its year-end hashrate target, increasing it to 775 EH. The firm believes that public miners will be able to control up to 30% of the network's hashrate.  

    It expects the mix of mining machines to become substantially more efficient. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the deployment of these machines. 

    Related
    New Crypto Mining Attacks Discovered by Researchers
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 15:00
    New Crypto Mining Attacks Discovered by Researchers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    For Bitcoin's hashrate to show healthy growth, the price of Bitcoin has to remain in the $65,000-$70,000 range. Otherwise, mining might become economically unsustainable.

    Notably, Bitcoin mining difficulty experienced a significant drop, plunging below 80 T earlier this July for the first time since the last halving event. 

    More capital 

    In the first quarter of the year, Bitcoin mining companies secured a record-breaking amount of equity capital. 

    The capital was necessary in order to build cash buffers and improve the efficiency of equipment.    

    Galaxy Digital has predicted that significant capital-raising activities would continue in the second part of the year. 

    #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 18:35
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Aug 1, 2024 - 18:35
    Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image 'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Aug 1, 2024 - 18:35
    'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Says 2024 Is Pivotal for Bitcoin Mining Industry
    Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD