    Bitcoin Mining Giant Buys $100 Million Worth of BTC Amid Price Plunge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Marathon Digital has scooped up $100 million worth of Bitcoin
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 15:23
    Bitcoin Mining Giant Buys $100 Million Worth of BTC Amid Price Plunge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency mining giant Marathon Digital giant has announced the acquisition of $100 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC). 

    Advertisement

    Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel said that the company intended to go "full HODL," which means that the company intends to retain all of its mined coins while also making additional purchases on the open market. The strategy is supposed to show the company's confidence in its long-term value, according to Thiel.

    The company believes that governments as well as corporations should consider holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    'I'm Very Excited': Ripple CTO Reacts to New XRP Bot
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    It's Over: Ethereum ETFs Disappoint Community with Massive Outflows

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has commented on Marathon Digital's recent purchase, adding that every company should have a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

    According to data provided by Bitcoin Treasuries, Marathon Digital is the second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (behind only MicroStrategy). 

    E-car manufacturer Tesla as well as Hut 8 and Riot Platforms, two other major mining companies, are also in the top five when it comes to their Bitcoin holdings. 

    Marathon Digital's purchase announcement came amid a severe market rout. Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin dipped below the $64,000 level. The cryptocurrency is trading at $63,902, according to CoinGecko data. However, its market dominance has increased substantially due to altcoins suffering from even steeper losses. Ethereum is down more than 8% despite the launch of much-anticipated spot ETFs. 

    According to a recent report by investment bank Jeffries, Bitcoin mining profitability experienced an increase last month, with the hashrate declining by 5%. Miners had a much-needed respite after their bottom line was hit by the recent halving event. Many Bitcoin miners are now trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) craze as a way to cope with declining profits.

    Earlier this month, Marathon reported that it had mined 590 Bitcoins last month, which represents a 40% year-over-year drop in production.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Argues About Likely Solana (SOL) Breakout Trend
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:16
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Argues About Likely Solana (SOL) Breakout Trend
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 170.2 Billion PEPE Dumped by Diamond Hand Whale With Massive Profit
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:16
    170.2 Billion PEPE Dumped by Diamond Hand Whale With Massive Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image BTC Coinbase Premium Turns Negative Yet Again: What Does This Mean?
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:16
    BTC Coinbase Premium Turns Negative Yet Again: What Does This Mean?
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Mining Giant Buys $100 Million Worth of BTC Amid Price Plunge
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Argues About Likely Solana (SOL) Breakout Trend
    170.2 Billion PEPE Dumped by Diamond Hand Whale With Massive Profit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD