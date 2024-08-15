    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu community placed on high alert, Here's reason
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 10:50
    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, referred to as the "ShibArmy," is being placed on high alert following a critical warning by Shiba Inu-focused X account Shibarmy Scam Alerts.

    In a recent tweet, Shibarmy Scam Alerts warns about scammers impersonating Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama on social media platforms. These bad actors are reportedly asking users to click on suspicious links, which could lead to phishing attempts or other malicious activity.

    ShibArmy Scam Alerts reiterate that Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama will never request community members to click on links or provide personal information.

    "Watch out for scammers on socials impersonating ShytoshiKusama and asking you to click links. Shy will never request you to do such things," Shibarmy Scam Alerts wrote.

    These scams usually involve fake social media profiles, often closely mimicking Shytoshi Kusama’s official accounts, where scammers reach out to SHIB holders with fraudulent messages. They often claim to offer special promotions, exclusive airdrops, trading advice or urgent advisories that require users to act quickly. Once victims click on the provided links, they risk having their funds stolen and their personal information compromised.

    Other warnings issued

    In other tweets, ShibArmy Scam Alerts warns the Shiba Inu community of a recent scam circulating, whereby scammers are reaching out with messages asking users to sync their wallets due to a supposed issue, adding that this is a trick to drain user wallets and steal crypto assets.

    In a particular warning, ShibArmy Scam Alerts flagged a fraudulent X account messaging individuals to claim they have won a giveaway. The Shiba Inu-focused X account urges the Shiba Inu community to be cautious, as actions these scammers may ask them to take could compromise their crypto wallets and drain their funds.

    In all these, the Shiba Inu community is urged to take precautionary steps to safeguard their assets. You should never share your private keys or personal information, nor follow instructions from unsolicited messages. Also, you should always verify all communications through official channels.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
