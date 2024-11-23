Crucial SHIB 'Clear Warning' Comes From Shiba Inu Team: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous marketing lead known as Lucie has taken to her X account to publish a post that discusses “shady bad actors” that target the cryptocurrency community around the globe.

Lucie hinted that some SHIB community members retweet X posts from those fraudsters from time to time and said that her message is “Just a reminder that retweeting shady bad actors isn’t exactly the peak of intelligence.” She added that those “shady bad actors” eventually sell their accounts to other users.

Leaving her X post as a “clear warning,” Lucie stated: “Do as you wish, as long as you don’t scam people.”

Just a reminder that retweeting shady bad actors—who will later sell their accounts—isn’t exactly the peak of intelligence. But hey, I’ll save this tweet as a reminder of my CLEAR WARNING.



Enjoy, do as you wish, as long as you don’t scam people.

November 23, 2024

Lucie's guidance to SHIB army on avoiding rug pulls

Prior to that tweet, Lucie issued another X post as she answered a question from a SHIB enthusiast about whether the SHIB team is doing their best to “eliminate rug pulls.”

Lucie said that she believes “there’s no way to completely eliminate rug pulls.” However, what the SHIB team does is focus on educating and warning its community. Lucie suggested following “reliable sources,” such as the @susbarium account on the X app, which often published scam warnings and alerts about the SHIB ecosystem and its coins for its followers.

As for the above-mentioned methods used by the SHIB team, which are “education and precautions,” she said that it is important to stay updated about various risks and upgrades within the SHIB ecosystem. She also said it is important that Shiba Inu users gradually learn to “recognize red flags and research thoroughly before engaging with any project.”

In decentralization, there’s no way to completely eliminate rug pulls, but the https://t.co/4RzThbql2L team focuses on education and precautions. Following reliable sources like @susbarium helps you stay informed about risks and updates within the ecosystem.



1. Education: Learn… https://t.co/fWBAcOAYCz — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) November 23, 2024

She also pointed out that in order for decentralization to work, there is a big need for “collective awareness and caution to navigate safely.” Therefore, she doubled down on her advice to “stick to accounts with integrity for accurate information.”

Bullish SHIB price performance

Over the last 24 hours, the second most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency SHIB has stunned the community with stark 12% growth. The majority of it took place thanks to one large green candle on an hourly chart, which pushed the price 9.73% upward — from $0.00002521 to the $0.00002695 price line.

Eventually, SHIB reached as high as $0.00002759 earlier today. By now, the popular meme cryptocurrency has gone down slightly and is trading at $0.00002708.