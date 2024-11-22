    'Send SHIB to the Moon': Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Shakes Off Critics With Big Claims

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama declares SHIB still king of Ethereum tokens
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 10:44
    Shytoshi Kusama, known in the crypto space as a leading voice in the ecosystem around the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, made a number of high-profile comments on social network X. The comments touched on both the entire cryptocurrency market and the popular meme-inspired Shiba Inu token in particular. 

    Shytoshi Kusama dispelled doubts once again about the centralization of Shiba Inu, writing that SHIB is fully decentralized and all tokens distributed.

    As for the demand to burn more tokens, the influencer stated that in order to burn tokens they, the team of ecosystem developers, must burn them or figure out unique ways to drive adoption. “So we built a tech stack to rival everyone in this space you call an altcoin. In this way we win,” summarized Kusama.

    In addition, the SHIB media figure touched on the superiority of the Shiba Inu token in the Ethereum ecosystem. SHIB is known to be an ERC-20 token first and foremost, and surprisingly, it ranks first in the Ethereum world in terms of market capitalization, with a market cap of $14.68 billion. 

    Kusama himself did not fail to remind us of this fact, stating that “they are still the number 1 eth token in the world.” Interestingly, this statement caused a reaction from some PEPE enthusiasts, but so far the “frog” meme token, also of the ERC-20 standard, has a capitalization of only $8.92 billion. 

    SHIB and PEPE ib 2024 by CoinMarketCap

    However, PEPE's trading volume right now is $5.37 billion, and SHIB's is $1.44 billion. That is a difference of almost four times. We will leave it to the fans of PEPE and Shiba Inu to judge which of these is greater evidence of size and superiority.

    #Shiba Inu
