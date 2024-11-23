    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I'm Following Saylor's Tactical Bitcoin Investment Plan'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki issues tweet, praising Michael Saylor's BTC investment strategy
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 9:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I'm Following Saylor's Tactical Bitcoin Investment Plan'
    Robert Kiyosaki, investment guru widely known for his best-selling book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a post on his X page to talk about Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s boss Michael Saylor and those who have been criticizing him severely as of late.

    Kiyosaki issued that tweet as the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin has reached a new historic peak, stepping closer to the $100,000 price mark.

    Kiyosaki follows "Saylor's tactical Bitcoin investment plan"

    The financial expert Kiyosaki published a long read, in which he revealed an unnamed individual who runs a gold investment fund and has been criticizing Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy for buying billions worth of Bitcoin recently. By this individual Kiyosaki most likely refers to the gold bug Peter Schiff, a long-term BTC critic.

    The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author stated that by continuing to buy Bitcoin, Saylor makes himself, his company and investors like Kiyosaki wealthier. Sharing his personal opinion of the MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Saylor, Kiyosaki says he believes him to be a genius. He added that he is following “Saylor’s tactical Bitcoin investment plan” but on a much smaller scale in U.S. dollar terms. This helps him to make his company’s employees richer and their jobs more secure “in these treacherous financial times.”

    The financial guru tweeted that he continues to invest in Bitcoin, gold and silver since he believes all three to be key safe-haven assets. According to Kiyosaki, there is a real problem currently: “Fake dollars printed by a corrupt Central Bank…known as 'The Fed' and a Treasury Department.” In order to change the world, he believes, it is necessary to first change the monetary system.

    He concluded the tweet by recommending his multi-million army of followers to “save gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

    Kiyosaki looks forward to Bitcoin hitting $100,000

    Earlier this week, as Bitcoin soared above $99,500, Kiyosaki shared that he expected BTC to surpass the $100,000 level on the same day. It has not happened yet, however, and Bitcoin has come a little closer to that much-anticipated mark, reaching a new peak of $99,655.

    However, previously, the expert tweeted that he would stop buying BTC once it steps over $100,000: “Not a time to get greedy.”

