Hacked? XRP-Friendly Crypto Exchange Posts Fake News About SWIFT

The official X account of the crypto trading platform Bitrue has shared fake news about SWIFT, the main messaging network used by financial institutions worldwide, adopting XRP for cross-border payments.

Advertisement

The post also stated that it had secured billions of XRP tokens as "liquidity reserves."

The XRP-friendly cryptocurrency exchange has now deleted the bogus post.

It is unclear whether the exchange account X was compromised.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the X account Watcher.Guru posted the same message, causing a stir within the cryptocurrency community. However, it was then confirmed that the account had been hacked .

It is possible that whoever was managing Bitrue's account had uncritically reposted the fake news story. Bitrue has not commented on the matter.

The price of the XRP token is down by nearly 2% over the past 24 hours.