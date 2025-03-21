Advertisement
    Hacked? XRP-Friendly Crypto Exchange Posts Fake News About SWIFT

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 5:06
    Earlier today, Bitrue shared fake news about XRP and SWIFT in a now-deleted social media post
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The official X account of the crypto trading platform Bitrue has shared fake news about SWIFT, the main messaging network used by financial institutions worldwide, adopting XRP for cross-border payments.  

    The post also stated that it had secured billions of XRP tokens as "liquidity reserves."

    Imagine by XThe XRP-friendly cryptocurrency exchange has now deleted the bogus post. 

    Is $3 XRP Possible? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Biggest Breakout in 2025, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Above $2,000
    Bitcoin Mining Secures Huge Regulatory Win in the US
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight

    It is unclear whether the exchange account X was compromised. 

    Earlier today, the X account Watcher.Guru posted the same message, causing a stir within the cryptocurrency community. However, it was then confirmed that the account had been hacked

    It is possible that whoever was managing Bitrue's account had uncritically reposted the fake news story. Bitrue has not commented on the matter.   

    The price of the XRP token is down by nearly 2% over the past 24 hours.

