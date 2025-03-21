Advertisement
    Binance's Key Security Achievements Over Past Year Revealed by Binance CEO

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 9:32
    Richard Teng says that security is at the core of everything Binance does
    
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recently published tweet, Binance chief executive officer Richard Teng has highlighted the relatively recent achievements of the crypto exchange when it comes to security and compliance around the world.

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Binance CEO reveals recent achievements in security and compliance

    The CEO assured the community that Binance continues keeping its focus on security and compliance regardless of its strategy and new products it launches.

    
    Teng even shared a list of what Binance has achieved in these two spheres over the past year.

    That list says that Binance is a proud holder of 21 approvals from regulators in various countries. The exchange has more than 650 compliance experts on its payroll around the world. Binance has trained more than 1,300 investigators from over 80 countries during the virtual Binance Law Enforcement Day last year.

    Teng's final achievement is that last year, Binance responded to almost 65,000 requests from law enforcement bodies worldwide and supported 14,800 registered officials.

    CZ surpasses 10 million X followers 

    Earlier this week, some crypto enthusiasts on the X social media platform noticed that the Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (frequently known as CZ) saw a major follower boost on his X account.

    According to an X user, CZ gained 70,000 followers in just ten days. He now boasts more than 10 million followers on this social media giant, seeking his crypto and managerial wisdom. They also have his recommendations and comments on events in the field of crypto and finance in general. 

    CZ commented on that, saying that "the secret is that there is no secret." Or perhaps it is just important to "keep building" so that people would want to follow you, he added.

    Currently, CZ has only involved with Binance as a consultant since he was forced to step down from the position of CEO and pass it on to Richard Teng in November 2023. He is now running a new non-profit startup Giggle Academy and is writing a book – a mixture of his biography and his experience as the former Binance CEO. Regardless of his official title now, he remains the founder and the leader of Binance for many crypto enthusiasts and investors.

    #Richard Teng #Changpeng Zhao #Binance

