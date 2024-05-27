Advertisement
    Viral SHIB TikTok Video Shared by Shiba Inu Rep

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB team has shared link to new 'epic' video on TikTok
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 13:03
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, who prefers to be called Lucie on social media, has published a tweet to share a link to a recently posted SHIB video on TikTok. Lucie stated that it has an “epic” soundtrack.

    This video contains an important message that the SHIB team sends to the Shiba Inu army through this TikTok video. The video contains a voice message, stating: “To the ones who counted me out. To those who did not believe in me and those who left me for dead. I’m still here and I’m not quit.”

    The text on the video states proudly: “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

    Lucie shared a screenshot from the, video with this text on it and figures of running humans on Sunday on her X account.

    Lucie issues crucial warning to community

    Over the weekend, Lucie published a post, which contained a crucial warning to the SHIB meme coin community. She reminded the SHIB army that the TREAT token, which is designed to serve as a means for reward payouts within the SHIB ecosystem, has not been launched yet.

    Lucie emphasized that there are a large number of imposters who target the SHIB community and create confusion within it. Lucie recommended following the official X account to obtain the right information.

    As reported by U.Today this year, many scammers have taken to not only offering users to invest in the TREAT coin that has not been released yet, but they have been also impersonating key personas from the SHIB team – the mysterious lead Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB’s top developer, Kaal Dhairya. Fake accounts of them have been noticed on Telegram. Lucie and other SHIB team members spread the word about those.

    SHIB burn rate soars

    According to the data shared by the Shibburn explorer with the public, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has tenaciously disposed of another large meme coin chunk. Having burned 7,128,803 canine meme coins, they have driven the overall burn rate up 207.23%.

    When tokens get “burned,” they are in fact transacted to unspendable blockchain addresses and are locked there for good, which excludes them from the circulating Shiba Inu supply. This is a step toward making SHIB more scarce with a long-term target of seeing its price spike.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
